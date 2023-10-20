We're Hiring Wednesday
Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Ocilla man
By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Ocilla man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of another Ocilla man, after an altercation at a convenience store in January 2021.

According to the release, on Thursday an Irwin County jury found Anthony Perez Thomas guilty and was sentenced to 10 years to serve in the Georgia Department of Corrections for his crime.

The incident took place on Jan. 21, 2021 Anthony Perez Thomas struck the victim in the face at an Ocilla convenience store, at which point the victim fell, striking his head on the concrete and died several days later from his injuries.

Assistant District Attorney Sandra Guest handled the case on behalf of the State of Georgia.

Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bryce Johnson says, “Our citizens deserve to know they are safe both in their own homes and on the streets and in businesses of our community and I am thankful for Ocilla Police Chief Ashley Jones’ work investigating this matter. I hope this result will deter such violent behavior in our community.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

