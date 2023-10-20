Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring supports nonprofits, volunteers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 150 volunteers have gathered at Unity Park in Downtown Valdosta to celebrate the fall Day of Caring.

“Nonprofits, of course, always need money, but they need volunteers and people to do work,” Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way president and CEO, said. “It’s just a great way for volunteers and people to just get connected and see the mission and locations of some of these nonprofits.”

Day of Caring is a semiannual event hosted in the spring and fall for volunteers to provide support to the nonprofits in the Greater Valdosta United Way region.

For fall 2023, volunteers were split between 12 projects, which included river clean up, organizing, painting, and much more.

“I am really excited because this is the first year I’ve done Day of Caring that American Red Cross had a need for volunteers,” Amiya Miles, American Red Cross Board member, said.

Volunteers across Valdosta spent the day on projects to support nonprofits for Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring. (Source: WALB)

“I’m super excited because this is my 3rd time volunteering for Day of Caring, I always enjoy it and I’m excited to see what Second Harvest will have us doing,” Jamiya Miles, Second Harvest Food Bank volunteer, said.

“It’s important that we help the local nonprofits because we need help they are still there,” Lauren Lane, Legacy Behavioral Health Services volunteer, said.

Legacy Behavioral Health has joined with Greater Valdosta United Way to educate the community of South Georgia on how to prevent suicide in youth up to age 26.

“It’s something that we are trying to break the stigma of because mental health is something no one can really see,” Mallory Sims, Legacy Behavioral Health Services, said. “Our trained professionals come together to really wrap ourselves around our community of individuals that we serve to give them what they need. We will be doing a lot with them through our resilient and United of South Georgia mental health and trauma reduction focus. We are excited about where that partnership and relationship that we can build.”

Four Day of Caring volunteers helped Behavioral Health remodel their child and adolescent unit to make it more trauma-informed.

Volunteers across Valdosta spent the day on projects to support nonprofits for Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring. (Source: WALB)

The semiannual Day of Caring is one of the days, during Greater Valdosta United campaign week that the community can see where their dollars are going when they give to nonprofits.

There are multiple ways to give, advocate and volunteer.

If you would like to support the causes, you can text to give by sending the message GVUW1954 to 44321 or visit GVUW.ORG for more information. For more details on how to start a workplace campaign, contact staff@gvuw.org.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.