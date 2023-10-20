We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly scooter crash in Worth Co.

The victim's name is not being released as the man’s family is still being notified.
The victim's name is not being released as the man’s family is still being notified.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is currently investigating a fatal scooter crash in Worth County on Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon.

The 53-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the 5000 block of Worthy Street in the Worthy Manor subdivision at 3:15 p.m., according to the Worth County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, however, the coroner’s office confirmed that the man fell from the scooter.

His name is not being released as the man’s family is still being notified.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Gary Bailey III mugshot.
UPDATE: Terrell Co. double-murder suspect’s father claims he does not have PTSD
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released an update on the victim and cause of...
Bainbridge body identified, cause of death now being investigated as a homicide
A three-year-old girl fell out of a car at one of Albany's busiest intersections. The police...
Toddler rescued by witnesses after falling out of moving car at Albany intersection

Latest News

Volunteers across Valdosta SPENT THE DAY ON PROJECTS to support nonprofits for Greater Valdosta...
Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring supports nonprofits, volunteers
The semi-annual Day of Caring is for people to support GVUW partner agencies and other local...
Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring
11 prominent civil rights leaders were honored by the Sherrod Institute on Friday.
Renaming ceremony honors Albany civil rights leaders
Over 150 volunteers have gathered at Unity Park in Downtown Valdosta to celebrate the fall Day...
Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring supports nonprofits, volunteers