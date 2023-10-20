Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly scooter crash in Worth Co.

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is currently investigating a fatal scooter crash in Worth County on Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon.

The 53-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the 5000 block of Worthy Street in the Worthy Manor subdivision at 3:15 p.m., according to the Worth County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, however, the coroner’s office confirmed that the man fell from the scooter.

His name is not being released as the man’s family is still being notified.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.