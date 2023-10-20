First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shortwave trough could result in a few more clouds overnight and this will prevent temperatures from falling out of the low to mid-50s. As a cold front approaches, there will be a light rain chance across the area through Friday. Highs will climb into the 70s once again with a few clouds remaining in the area for the afternoon. Rain should wrap up on Friday night with dry weather already set to return as high pressure builds for Saturday. Temperatures throughout the weekend will be seasonable in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Sunday will also provide a bit more cloud cover to the area, but no rain. We stay dry into next week as well.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.