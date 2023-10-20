First Alert Forecast

We're Hiring Wednesday
Sunshine returns to SWGA for the weekend, but where is the rain?
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will finish its passage through South Georgia this evening, but will not usher many changes. However, shower chances will come to an end along with breezy winds and the skies will clear out behind the passage of the front. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s for tonight. The weekend looks to be a dry one due to high pressure sliding into the region. Temperatures will not be impacted for Saturday or Sunday despite the front. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and mid-80s with lows mainly in the 50s for both days. The biggest changes through the weekend will be cloud cover returning on Saturday evening and holding on through Sunday. No rainfall will be expected with this cloud cover. By the next work week, we could see a slight decline in high temperatures resulting in highs in the 70s for a few days and mostly clear skies as high pressure remains the dominant player throughout the next week.

