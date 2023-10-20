We're Hiring Wednesday
APD: Man wanted for robbing Albany State student, making him go to the ATM

Kiriakis Qwontrell Clark, 26
Kiriakis Qwontrell Clark, 26(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several robbery warrants.

According to APD, Kiriakis Qwontrell Clark, 26, is wanted for robbing an Albany State University (ASU) student and making him go to the ATM to withdraw money.

Clark stands 6 ‘04 and weighs approximately 178 pounds, he was last seen in the Albany area.

Officials say, He has two active warrants for robbery by intimidation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0801.

