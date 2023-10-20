Albany’s 75th Southwest Georgia Regional Fair kicks-off Tuesday

We're Hiring Wednesday
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for its 75th year and here are ways to save.

Purchasing a $25 Mega Pass includes one day gate admission and one unlimited Strates Shows Midway ride wristband. Mega Passes can be purchased from Homerun Foods until 12:00 on opening day, Oct. 24.

Celebration opening day with $5 admission and $2 rides. Each ride is just $2 each. On Saturday, Oct. 28 all children get in free  between 11 a.m. - 1 pm.

Everyday at the fair, children 42 inches and under cost only $6 and children ages 2 & under in a stroller are free. The James E. Strates Shows, exclusive midway provider to the Southwest Georgia Regional Fair, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding during 2023.

To celebrate, Strates Shows will be offering “100 minutes of free midway rides” on Wednesday, Oct. 25 starting at 5 p.m. and continuing until 6:40 p.m. Strates Shows is proud to have provided the family fun and excitement to Southwest Georgia since 1959. (Mechanical rides only. Manufacturer height, age and weight restrictions apply. Operation of midway and promotion subject to weather. No rain date.)

Thursday, Oct. 26th is Carload Day, for only $60 up to 8 people can come to the fair and everyone gets gate admission and unlimited midway ride wristbands. Fairgoers must be legally seated with belts in the vehicle.

Active military and veterans get free gate admission to the Southwest Georgia Regional Fair every day, bring your current I.D.

Purchase a $20 weekday ride wristband or a $25 weekend ride wristband.

Seniors, 55 and older get discounted gate admission to the Southwest Regional Georgia Fair everyday for only $6. Parking is always free.

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Albany, runs Oct. 24-29 at the Fairgrounds located at 810 South Westover Road.

For more information including deals and discounts visit www.ExchangeClubofAlbany.org

