Albany investor speaks out on historic home fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re hearing from the owner of a historic home in Albany that went up in flames Tuesday night.

WALB reported on Thursday that a house fire on the 400 block of West Monroe Street was under investigation.

Fire on North Monroe Street (Brandon Bozeman)

WALB News 10′s Quinlan Parker had a candid conversation with the well-known Albany property owner about why he believes it was arson.

Claude Wilson “Will” Geer says he is hurt by what happened and says this is a loss not only on his part but for the city of Albany.

Claude Wilson "Will" Geer IV (WALB)

“Because I really enjoy restoring old houses, but it’s a loss for me in that regard and for the city of Albany,” Geer said.

Geer grew up in Albany and has lived most of his life here. He has remodeled several homes in town. He says part of his motivation for investing in the house on Monroe Street was to revamp Albany’s Historic District.

“This was passion because to continue it on, I mean look at this, look at this blighted area. If you spend three or four hundred thousand dollars on a house here, do you really think you’re going to get that back? No. This would’ve been because I wanted to do it. Because I thought it was the right thing, and I love history, and I love the history of Albany, Georgia.” Geer said.

While Geer is an investor, perhaps he’s most known for his critical, often scathing social media commentary about Albany and some of the people who live in it.

“Why do you feel it was intentionally set?” WALB asked Geer. “There are three main reasons,” Geer said. “Number one, there was no electricity within this house. Number two, there were no combustibles in this house. Number three, in which you don’t know about unless you saw a post of mine from yesterday. They tried to burn down another one of my houses over here, and the fire department called me.”

The Albany Fire Department won’t currently comment to WALB because they say it’s an active investigation. We’re still waiting to hear back for an incident report, once we get that, we’ll share it on-air and online.

