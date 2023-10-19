We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
Gary Bailey III mugshot.
UPDATE: Terrell Co. double-murder suspect’s father claims he does not have PTSD
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Stabbing suspect Sharon Mitchell
Man stabbed 11 times in Albany, suspect arrested
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children.
Bainbridge baby’s organs save two other babies with transplants

Latest News

Larry York was arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot two men...
Illinois man charged after threatening to shoot 2 men because they were Muslim, police say
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Remains from a house fire on North Monroe Street in Albany
Fire destroys home in Albany, homeowner claims arson
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024
The suspect is currently being held in the Terrell County Jail.
UPDATE: Terrell Co. double-murder suspect’s father claims he does not have PTSD