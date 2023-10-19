VPD: Valdosta teen facing several charges after detectives discover 2 guns, cocaine

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A teen was arrested after detectives with the Valdosta Police Department’s (VPD) Narcotics Unit say they found two guns and cocaine in his possession.

On Wednesday at around 2:45 p.m., VPD detectives were patrolling the Ora Lee West Homes area when they saw a 15-year-old teen walking through the complex with a handgun in his front pocket.

As detectives approached the teen, he took steps that led detectives to believe that he was going to run. He then turned around, faced detectives and began to pull another firearm from his waistband, according to police officials.

After complying with several verbal commands, the teen was arrested and detectives recovered a handgun and rifle from him. Detectives also say they found over 36 grams of suspected cocaine in his pocket.

The teen was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule II-(cocaine) with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Housing Authority

Possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park

Criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age.

VPD detectives discovered a handgun, a rifle and 36 grams of cocaine on the teen. (Source: Valdosta Police Department)

“The fact that a 15-year-old was walking around in a housing area with two firearms, especially while children were getting off their school buses, is alarming. This juvenile’s actions could have quickly caused a different outcome. I am extremely proud of this work by our Narcotics Detectives. There is no doubt that these detectives stopped this juvenile from committing a violent crime.” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

The teen is currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

