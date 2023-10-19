We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta stores reopen 3 days after sewage leak

The parking lots of Ollie’s and Tj Maxx are filled with customers after being closed for almost...
The parking lots of Ollie’s and Tj Maxx are filled with customers after being closed for almost 3 days. Customers said they are happy to be back shopping.(Source: WALB)
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The parking lots of Ollie’s and TJ Maxx are filled with customers after being closed for almost 3 days.

Customers said they are happy to be back shopping.

“I did come Monday and they were closed so we’re just glad they opened back up,” Belinda Lightsey, Ollie’s Customer, said.

“I actually came down from Albany and Doerun with my mother, we’re just happy to be here at the right time. Sorry to hear about the inconvenience but glad the store is back open,” Sabrina Fairbanks, Ollie’s Customer, said.

“Now I can go shopping and I’m just happy that they are open again,” Julie Taylor, TJ Maxx Customer, said.

On Monday, The city of Valdosta placed a violation on the doors of Ollie’s and TJ Maxx for (Sec. 18-41) Int’l Prop. Maintenance Code, 504.1, 302.1.

The violation includes plumbing fixtures and exterior property safety and sanitation conditions.

Suwannee River Keeper John Quarterman said the issue was concerning since the building is at the top of the creek that runs into Lake Sheri, and then into the Withlacoochee River.

“We’re lucky about Ollie’s because according to the utilities department it did not get off the property, which is good. Other sewage spills have gotten in the river. And what happens is Ecoli gets in the river, when you’re swimming or fishing,” Quaterman said.

Quarterman said that parking lot pollution and sewage spillage have been an ongoing issue in Valdosta for many years, due to old infrastructure, but he says that the city has been enforcing ordinances and regulations so there has been improvement.

“There’s room for improvement, it’s better but the only number of spills anybody wants to see is none,” Quarterman said.

“There’s a lot of trash, I went there yesterday and it’s in a slew next to the river,” Russell McBride, Member of the WWALS Coalition, said.

“It’s way better than it used to be, every day it gets better. If we can get more people out there that’s more awareness and it overall helps the conditions, healthiness and cleanliness of our river,” he said.

The WWALS Coalition advocates for clean rivers and hosts multiple opportunities for members and interested parties to assist with land and water cleanup.

On Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, the WWALS Watershed Coalition volunteers were gathered here at Langdale Park for a land and water cleanup.

For more information on how to join or donate to WWALS Coalition, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

