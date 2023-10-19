Valdosta High School soccer team gives uniforms to orphanage in Africa

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Wildcat soccer teamed up with Moody Air Force Base to take its service project to the next level by sending two sets of old uniforms all the way to Djibouti in Africa.

“We got to thinking about it, and we said let’s take the Valdosta Wildcats and let’s put it all over the world if we can. When they sent us the picture, it was awesome to see how these kids and all these coaches in black and yellow,” Steven McCall, the Wildcats Varsity Soccer Head Coach, said.

The idea to give away old soccer uniforms, balls and other supplies came from multiple resources, including the wife of one of the teachers at Valdosta High School, who was able to connect the team with Moody Air Force Base.

Wildcat Soccer saw an opportunity to fill a need where kids were passionate about playing soccer yet lacked the necessary gear to play the game.

“We are a very lucky community to have access to all of these so when you have the opportunity to give, it’s a great thing to do,” Paul Gibson, Wildcat Soccer Captain, said.

“It doesn’t matter how small or simple the gift is, it can be given, and it will put a smile on everyone’s face. We are always here to help, Go Cats!” McCall said.

He said at the beginning of the school year, each head coach was challenged to embark on a community service project.

Thanks to Wildcat Soccer, they have enough to fill out two full teams, and they proudly play as Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.