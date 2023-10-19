We're Hiring Wednesday
Until next year, Ending the 45th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo

Wrapping up the Expo
The 45th Sunbelt Ag Expo ended its last day.
By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Until next year, the 45th Sunbelt Ag Expo ended its last day.

With 1,200 exhibits at the annual Sunbelt Agriculture Exposition, each company did its best to stand out from the rest.

People from all over continued to come out and and catch the final day, with all the foods and exhibits and more to see.

Hundreds of seminars and demonstrations scattered across the farm and exhibitors spread out on a 100-acre lot, there definitely was plenty of things learned.

Plans are already underway for next year’s expo.

