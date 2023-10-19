Toddler rescued by witnesses after falling out of moving car at Albany intersection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A three-year-old girl is recovering after a traumatic near-death experience.

The little girl fell out of a moving car while strapped into her car seat, in the middle of Dawson Road in Albany during rush hour traffic.

WALB News 10 was there when it happened, and spoke with some of the witnesses who came to the child’s rescue.

The intersection of Stuart Avenue and Dawson Road is one of Albany’s biggest intersections. That’s where a car was making the left onto Dawson Road.

While making the turn, a three-year-old child was flung out of the car with her car seat. It was here when the car behind that car ran over the little girl. And civilians stopped, pulled the girl out of the way along with her car seat. And by the grace of God, she is still alive.

“I didn’t think she was going to make it, I thought we were going to be picking up a lifeless little girl,” Cristi Andersen, a witness, said.

Andersen was on the opposite side of the road when she watched helplessly, as the little girl tumbled out of the car.

“We’re sitting at the light and the car across from us that was about to take a left started to go and my husband said, “that car door’s open”. And I looked at it and you can see that the car door was unlatched. And as that car took the left a little girl and the car seat flew out of it into the road,” Anderson said.

What happened next was even more terrifying. The car behind them, drove right over the child.

“My thought was the car behind her That went over her. Thank God she didn’t actually hit her with the wheels. (butted) but the girl ran rolled through her tires,” Anderson said.

While Cristi and others ran into moving traffic to save the little girl, the driver of another car stopped in the intersection, so no other cars would hit them.

“The child was laying in her stomach and a car had just run over her, missing the child, and it was an act of…I don’t know…I just pray the baby is okay,” Lynn Moore, a witness, said.

“All I can think about was making sure that no other cars went down that road as the person jumped out of the road to grab the baby…followed the car to make sure the baby was okay,” Moore said.

According to the Albany police incident report, the girl’s parents told police the girl somehow managed to unlock the back passenger door, and her seat belt, while the car was in motion.

The report listed the little girl in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.