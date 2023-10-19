We're Hiring Wednesday
Sunbelt Ag Expo: Vintage and Garden Tractors pull brings in crowds

This event was a crowd favorite among farmers and visitors alike.
By Tristin Clements
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re at the 45th Ag Expo, there are a ton of cool exhibits, but a new one is the Vintage and Garden Tractor Pull.

This event was a crowd favorite among farmers and visitors alike. Competitors ranged from hopped-up garden tractors to vintage Farmall tractors. With one of the youngest competitors being only 11 years old

This is 11-year-old Jackson Andersons’ second lawn tractor pulling event, competing with his backwoods bully modified garden tractor.

“It’s fun because you get to hook up to the sled and the dirt put it to the floor and just go,” Anderson said.

While the vintage tractors were cool, the garden tractors stole the show with high-revving engines pulling wheels down the track, they were no slouch pulling over two tons with 2-cylinder engines.

Joey Norman with Slow Jo Pullers came out with several varieties of garden tractors from slightly modified all the way to engine-swapped pulling tractors. They were quite impressive pulling the same weight as some of the vintage tractors.

“(They pull in the) 4,800-pound range. Today, they are averaging from the 15-160 range. It’s all actually all about the same,” Norman said.

While there are no awards this year for the farthest pull, those that make the best pull walk away with bragging rights of having the strongest vintage tractor or garden tractor at the 45th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

