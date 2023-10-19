We're Hiring Wednesday
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

