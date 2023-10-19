We're Hiring Wednesday
Man charged after breaking into a car, cocaine possession in Valdosta

He is currently being held at the Lowndes County Jail.(WTVG)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) say they found him inside another person’s vehicle while he also had cocaine.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, VPD officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Park Avenue after someone called to report an unknown person sitting inside her vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Gerrick Zaccheus Rolle, 27, still sitting in the vehicle. He was arrested without incident, according to police.

While searching him, officers say they found property that belonged to the victim, as well as several other people. They also found small baggies of suspected cocaine on him.

Rolle is currently being charged with felony entering an auto to commit a theft or felony and felony possession of cocaine.

He is currently being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

