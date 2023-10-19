We're Hiring Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson’s mother files complaint against GBI Medical Examiner

The mother of Kendrick Johnson is not backing down. A month ago she filed a lawsuit against the...
The mother of Kendrick Johnson is not backing down. A month ago she filed a lawsuit against the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office as well as the GBI. Now she's filing a complaint against Medical Examiner Dr. Maryanne Kraft with the GBI for an autopsy she performed.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Kendrick Johnson has filed another legal complaint against the case involving her son.

Kendrick’s body was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat in Lowndes High School in 2013. The latest complaint is against the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Medical Examiner.

The complaint is against Dr. Maryanne Kraft with the GBI for “butchering and mutilating” her son’s body in the 2013 autopsy that she performed. This complaint includes images of Kendrick’s body, which are too graphic to show.

Three autopsies have been performed on Kendrick’s body. One by the GBI, another by Dr. William Anderson — under the request of the family — and another by the Office of Armed Forces Medical Examiner.

The complaint alleges, “Dr. Kraft butchered and mutilated my son’s body in an unprecedented manner by carving out irregular large chunks of his back... unexplained by any medical technique or procedure.”

It also says, “This mutilation was to conceal injuries Kendrick sustained that were contrary to Dr. Kraft’s erroneous cause of death and amounted to felony violations of the Georgia Code.”

The complaint then goes on to say, “Dr. Kraft’s actions and reports at the minimum are egregious and violate a multitude of federal and state criminal statutes.”

The GBI responded to the complaint with this comment, “The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a thorough autopsy on this case. The case is closed, and we stand by our original findings.”

The complaint lists other cases that involve complaints against Dr. Kraft for alleged unethical behavior, as well.

