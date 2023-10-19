Herring leads Tornadoes to win in game of the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monroe Golden Tornadoes head coach Lacey Herring has continued to build his program with confidence and patience. It seems as if the patience is starting to pay off. Herring has his squad sitting at 5-2 after defeating the Dougherty High Trojans for the first time in his tenure. The feat earned him the WALB coach of the week for week 9.

Game prep was different for Monroe in week 9 due to some unforeseen circumstances. With just two practices leading up to the game coach delivered a message to his team saying,

“The message to the guys was just stay focused, stay locked in, block out the noise, we can only control what we can control.”

The support the program has seen from outside the building has gone a long way. Herring thinks it’s a boost for his young student athletes and directly impacts their performance.

Herring said, “It means the world to these kids especially man, to know that their community supports them. To see the faces come to practice to watch or the people that want to step up and feed them, that support is major.”

Herring job doesn’t get easier in week ten, a trip to Columbus to face Carver and a potential share of the region title on the line. So How does he plan on avoiding the letdown game after a big win?

“We treat it just like any other game. I don’t like to tell guys, this is a must win or anything like that. We know what we got to do in order to be successful, we just got to execute and do our jobs.”

Kickoff for that matchup with Carver is set for 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.