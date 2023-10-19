We're Hiring Wednesday
Greenwaves trio combine for 85-yard house call

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - In a rare Tuesday game the Terrell County Greenwave faced the Early County Bobcats. After surrendering a first posession touchdown to the Bobcats, Terrell County needed an answer and they got one through the air. Quarterback Michael Carter tries to hit Jaylin Perry downfield, but the receiver couldn’t haul it in. The ball deflects off his hands and directly to teammate Keavonte Anderson who goes 85 yards for the touchdown. The Greenwave fall in the game, but the play stood above the rest in week 9 and earns our WALB play of the week.

