We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Golden Tornadoes use late surge to defeat rival Trojans

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a celebration late Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium for the green and gold when Monroe erased a late deficit to beat cross town rival Dougherty 22-16 and earning them our WALB team of the week.

The Golden Tornadoes entered Friday’s matchup with the Trojans as underdogs. The return of Florida State commit Kam Davis was a point of emphasis for Monroe. They knew if they wanted to come away with a victory, they would have to stop the senior.

“To get that win was huge especially with Kam coming back, I know a lot of people thought that he would make a bigger impact on the game as far as the outcome of it, but our kids battled all week, they fought hard and it was huge for the program”, said head coach Lacey Herring.

A big reason for the win and the success of the 2023 Golden Tornadoes is the defense. It’s been a staple all season long and it’s the identity of the team. Coach Herring allows them to be themselves and said made it clear he’s glad they are on his side.

“These guys play fast and physical, they just fly around to the ball. Like I said, it’s fun to watch, one thing about it is I’m glad we don’t have to face them.”

The win Friday moves Monroe to 5-2 on the season matching last year’s total with two games to play. It is a short turnaround for them, they will travel to Columbus to play Carver Thursday night. With a win, and a win next week against Columbus, Monroe will earn a share of the region title.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
Officials confirmed the identities of the suspect and the victims.
Man with PTSD suspected of shooting, killing his grandparents in Terrell Co.
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Dr. Parker was 69 at the time of his death.
Phoebe Putney’s legal team responds to wrongful death lawsuit filed by former Albany Tech president’s widow
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children.
Bainbridge baby’s organs save two other babies with transplants

Latest News

After a win over Westover, Monroe's Lacey Herring earned the honor of this week's Coach of the...
Herring leads Tornadoes to win in game of the week
Kameyon Green
Golden Tornadoes LB seals win with late interception over Good Life City rival
The Greenwaves are excited for what the 2022 season has to offer
Greenwaves trio combine for 85-yard house call
Video from WALB
Golden Tornadoes surge late to beat Trojans