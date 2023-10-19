We're Hiring Wednesday
Golden Tornadoes LB seals win with late interception over Good Life City rival

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the spring Monroe Golden Tornadoes linebacker Kameyon Green showed out in the June Bug Classic at Hugh Mills. Friday night’s performance put the Good Life City on notice that the performance in May was just the precursor. He is our WALB player of the week after his performance against the rival Dougherty Trojans. Green is widely known for his aggressive play style. Sudden change can alter any game and a late interception against the Trojans set up the Monroe for the winning score.

“I was thinking don’t drop the ball, because we need the ball right now. I tried to score, I thought I scored but it didn’t go across the pylon, so I set the team up for an opportunity to score and put us ahead,” said Green.

The week leading up to the matchup wasn’t without adversity, which has basically been something Moroe has dealt with the past couple of seasons. So Green had his eyes set on making a statement saying,

“My mindset was to put everyone in the city on notice, they were calling us dumb on Facebook so we had to put our big boy pants on go out there and dominate.”

The support for the Golden Tornadoes football program continues to grow and the players are feeling the love from the community. Green says the fan base has come a long way in his time with the team.

“Made me feel good knowing that I have a great support system behind me knowing that people going to be there, when I first came here we didn’t have a good fan base, now people are noticing and we have a better fan base.”

If you think the game doesn’t mean a lot to these young men, just look at the moments following Green’s game winning interception. A moment he says he attributes to doing something he’s never done before.

“I couldn’t believe that I iced the game for us, I’ve been playing since ninth grade. So, I never had a big time moment like that.”

The Golden Tornadoes are a win against Carver and Columbus from a share of the region title. Thursday’s matchup will be tough and when asked what we can expect from the green and gold defense Green kept it short saying,

“Bring what we’ve been bringing all year, that fire! That dirty south defense.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

