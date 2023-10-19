We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ga. State Patrol investigating 4 vehicle crash in Lowndes Co.

WALB is working to learn if charges are being filed and to confirm reports that a person was...
WALB is working to learn if charges are being filed and to confirm reports that a person was killed during the crash.(Source: MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigated a four-vehicle crash on I-75.

A white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer and a gold Honda Pilot were both traveling south on I-75, while a white Ford F-250 pulling a trailer and a semi-tractor trailer were both traveling northbound on I-75, in one left lane.

GSP said that the driver of the Ford F-150 failed to maintain his lane, overcorrected and lost control. The car spun counter-clockwise and the front bumper on the passenger’s side hit the rear fender of the passenger’s side of the Honda Pilot.

After the impact, the Ford F-150 crossed all southbound lanes and entered the center median. It struck the guard rail and crossed into the northbound lanes. The front bumper then hit the trailer being pulled by the white Ford F-250. The front bumper of the semi-tractor trailer then hit the passenger door of the Ford F-150.

After striking the semi-tractor trailer, the trailer that the Ford F-150 was pulling separated and came to rest in the center median, according to GSP. The Ford F-150 also overturned and came to a final stop on its roof against the guard rail.

The Honda Pilot continued south for a short distance and came to a controlled stop in the center median.

The Ford F-250 came to a controlled stop in the center lane of I-75.

WALB is working to learn if charges are being filed and on reports that a person was killed during the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
Gary Bailey III mugshot.
UPDATE: Terrell Co. double-murder suspect’s father claims he did not have PTSD
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children.
Bainbridge baby’s organs save two other babies with transplants
Dr. Parker was 69 at the time of his death.
Phoebe Putney’s legal team responds to wrongful death lawsuit filed by former Albany Tech president’s widow

Latest News

The mother of Kendrick Johnson is not backing down. A month ago she filed a lawsuit against the...
Kendrick Johnson’s mother files complaint against GBI Medical Examiner
Hot Air Balloon, Last Day of the Expo
Until next year, Ending the 45th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released an update on the victim and cause of...
Bainbridge body identified, cause of death now being investigated as a homicide
The 45th Sunbelt Ag Expo ended its last day.
Until next year, Ending the 45th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo