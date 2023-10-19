Ga. State Patrol investigating 4 vehicle crash in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigated a four-vehicle crash on I-75.

A white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer and a gold Honda Pilot were both traveling south on I-75, while a white Ford F-250 pulling a trailer and a semi-tractor trailer were both traveling northbound on I-75, in one left lane.

GSP said that the driver of the Ford F-150 failed to maintain his lane, overcorrected and lost control. The car spun counter-clockwise and the front bumper on the passenger’s side hit the rear fender of the passenger’s side of the Honda Pilot.

After the impact, the Ford F-150 crossed all southbound lanes and entered the center median. It struck the guard rail and crossed into the northbound lanes. The front bumper then hit the trailer being pulled by the white Ford F-250. The front bumper of the semi-tractor trailer then hit the passenger door of the Ford F-150.

After striking the semi-tractor trailer, the trailer that the Ford F-150 was pulling separated and came to rest in the center median, according to GSP. The Ford F-150 also overturned and came to a final stop on its roof against the guard rail.

The Honda Pilot continued south for a short distance and came to a controlled stop in the center median.

The Ford F-250 came to a controlled stop in the center lane of I-75.

WALB is working to learn if charges are being filed and on reports that a person was killed during the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.