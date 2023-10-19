We're Hiring Wednesday
Fire destroys home in Albany, homeowner claims arson

So far, there’s no word from the Albany Fire Department on a potential cause.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a home that was being remodeled in Albany’s Historic District. The home’s outspoken owner believes it was arson.

A historic home that sat on the corner of the residence and North Monroe Street went up in flames Tuesday night.

The video above shows the moment flames engulfed the home and everything in it, left destroyed.

“And to see it gone in such a matter of moments it’s just devastating. It’s got so much historical value, and we’re losing so many of our homes like this,” an Albany woman told WALB.

The owner of the home is Claude (Will) Geer — a man known in Albany for his online commentary. In a Facebook post, Geer said, “There is no way this was not arson” adding it was a “historic restoration project.”

“He has made it kind of like his mission to go in and restore some homes and I admire him for doing that. Because most of the people, we don’t. We tear them down in Albany,” the unnamed woman said.

So far, there’s no word from the Albany Fire Department on a potential cause. Geer posted there was no electricity to the home and nothing combustible inside.

“To Will, keep up the good work. I mean keep fighting for Albany, keep fighting for bringing back some of these homes, “And to whoever did it shame on you. you took something away from Will and the community and you should be punished if somebody set this house on fire.”

The Albany Fire Department says it can’t comment pending its investigation.

