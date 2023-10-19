Bainbridge body identified, cause of death now being investigated as a homicide

We're Hiring Wednesday
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released an update on the victim and cause of death in a death investigation out of Bainbridge.

This update is related to a Tuesday case regarding a body being found in the 800 block of Monroe Street in Bainbridge.

On Wednesday, an autopsy was conducted by the GBI that resulted in the death of the victim being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Camren Walker, 19, of Bainbridge, according to the GBI.

The GBI says Walker was found shot in an open lot off Monroe Street.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact (229) 225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety.

