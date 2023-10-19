We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany man charged with kidnapping after threatening his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, police say

The victim told police that at a different location, the suspect dragged her to the backyard of...
The victim told police that at a different location, the suspect dragged her to the backyard of the residence, threw her on the ground, put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested and charged after threatening and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Wednesday, APD officers responded to the 400 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to an assault.

The victim told police that she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Robert Edwards, 46, after refusing to ride with him to his residence. She told police that at a different location, Edwards dragged her to the backyard of the residence, threw her on the ground, put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

He also fired a shot into the air and on the ground, according to officials.

APD says he then dragged her into the residence, where he continued to threaten her as they struggled over the gun.

Edwards was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts and kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information, please contact an investigator at (229) 364-2362 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

