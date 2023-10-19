We're Hiring Wednesday
2 Valdosta residents arrested, charged for multi-jurisdictional theft

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested by officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) for multi-jurisdictional thefts.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, VPD officers were contacted by officers from the Willachoochee Police Department about the location of a suspect who broke into vehicles within their jurisdiction, as well as in Atkinson County.

VPD officers met with representatives from both agencies at a residence in the 1000 block of Cherokee Street, where the suspect’s vehicle was located. Detectives with the VPD Burglary Unit also responded to the residence.

After receiving no response from anyone inside the residence, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, according to officials.

As the search warrant was being prepared, the residents of the house exited the residence. They were later identified as Cornell Quintaious Billington, 26, of Valdosta, and Megan Elizabeth Clair, 23, of Valdosta.

Both Billington and Clair were detained.

While searching the residence, officials found numerous items that did not belong to either Billington or Clair, as well as three handguns that were stolen from three different jurisdictions: Willachoochee, Tifton and Coffee County, according to officials.

Detectives also found marijuana and prescription pills.

Officials say Billington and Clair have been charged with four counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of oxycodone.

Billington and Clair are both being held in the Lowndes County Jail.

“This is outstanding teamwork between several different law enforcement agencies. As detectives continue to go through the evidence, there is no doubt we will find more victims and these two will face more charges,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

VPD detectives are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigations.

