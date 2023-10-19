1 injured in Albany shooting, police investigating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Albany Wednesday night.

Officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Carver Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Officers say they found a Black male wearing a black shirt and pants lying in the roadway in front of a residence in the 400 block of Carver Avenue with a gunshot wound in his stomach, according to a police report.

Officers were able to speak with the man’s father who told them that his son was shot. The father told police that his son was leaving home in the 500 block of Carver Avenue when he heard gunshots and thought that his son could be involved.

The father reportedly told police that his son was “doing a lot of gang talk” before the incident, per the report.

Police contacted a neighbor who told them that he heard arguing coming from a residence on Alice Avenue. He then heard gunshots and saw the victim running from around the corner of Alice Avenue, when he fell in front of the neighbor’s yard. The neighbor then called the police.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Main by EMS.

However, officers were not able to get a description of the suspect, nor were they able to get additional information from the victim.

Police later made contact with a resident in the 500 block of Alice Avenue who told them that she was sitting in her front room when she saw a man in front of her house. The man had a tall and slender build, was wearing a white shirt and had something white on his head, according to police. The victim was also outside, and both men had guns.

The woman told officers that the victim approached the man and it looked as if they were arguing. Both men were waving guns at each other and the man wearing white shot the victim three times. Police confirm they recovered bullet shell casings.

The resident also told police that she saw a man wearing a camouflage jacket with a low haircut with a gun, however, he did not shoot.

After arriving at the hospital, the victim told staff that he was just walking and got shot, according to police.

Police say that the victim is reportedly in stable condition and had surgery.

The case is still active.

