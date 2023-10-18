We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Wrapping up Day 1 of the Expo

Exploring the Expo Day 1
Sunbelt Ag Expo 2023
Sunbelt Ag Expo 2023(WALB NEWS 10)
By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The highly anticipated Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition kicked off today in Moultrie, and here is a little recap.

More than 1,200 exhibitors were displayed and demonstrated products across the 100-acre show site.

WALB’s Fallon Howard got with Executive Director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo Chip Blalock as he highlights farmers economic growth.

Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director

In addition to the static exhibits visitors can attend educational, entertaining seminars and demonstrations offered in a variety of specialized areas.

The three-day event welcomes farmers, educators, and visiting attendees, along with special guest, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

WALB’s Madison Fogolio interviewed Gov. Kemp on all things agriculture in the Peach State.

WALB's Madison Foglio spoke with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp about the 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Attendees can expect food and other events such as cow milking contests, test drives and much more.

Over a luncheon the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year was announced, winner Steve Cobb

Arkansas Farmer of the Year

Attendees can expect food and other events such as cow milking contests, test drives and much more.

Caption

Visit the Sunbelt Ag Expo’s website for more details.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Road closures on Jefferson Street in Albany have sparked a ton of controversy.
Child’s death raises concerns about detour on Jefferson St. outside of Phoebe Memorial
The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
4 inmates escape Georgia detention center, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

All things hay at the Expo!
All things hay at the Expo with Dr. Lisa Baxter of UGA Forage Ext.
Sunbelt Ag Expo offers various youth educational opportunities
FFA talk with South Region Ag Ed Director Stacey Beacham
Arkansas Farmer of the Year
Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year, Steve Cobb
Over the Expo
Hundreds arriving in Moultrie for 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo