Wrapping up Day 1 of the Expo

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The highly anticipated Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition kicked off today in Moultrie, and here is a little recap.

More than 1,200 exhibitors were displayed and demonstrated products across the 100-acre show site.

WALB’s Fallon Howard got with Executive Director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo Chip Blalock as he highlights farmers economic growth.

In addition to the static exhibits visitors can attend educational, entertaining seminars and demonstrations offered in a variety of specialized areas.

The three-day event welcomes farmers, educators, and visiting attendees, along with special guest, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

WALB’s Madison Fogolio interviewed Gov. Kemp on all things agriculture in the Peach State.

WALB's Madison Foglio spoke with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp about the 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Attendees can expect food and other events such as cow milking contests, test drives and much more.

Over a luncheon the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year was announced, winner Steve Cobb

Arkansas Farmer of the Year

Visit the Sunbelt Ag Expo’s website for more details.

