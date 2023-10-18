We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta business expansion helps growth for residents, small businesses

Major retailers on Valdosta's northside help boost small businesses
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta has had an expansion of new businesses on Inner Perimeter Road, giving residents more options near their homes.

“I think it’s great being able to drive up the street versus across town to go to the things that I want to attend or go to,” Brea Thomas, Valdosta resident, said.

“Being able to stay on this side of town and take advantage of those restaurants located in our area makes a big difference,” Monica Wilson, Forever BodiesZ owner, said.

With Valdosta being a military and college town, many big-box retailers and businesses have been positioned near Bemiss Road, St. Augustine Road, and I-75.

“Different parts of Valdosta need to have a focus and we have seen this particular area over the last few months to a year, really get built up. It’s actually a step in the right direction,” DeWayne Johnson, Southern Georgia Black Chambers president, said.

Staten Station is just one of the plazas located on the Inner Perimeter that have been developed to provide residents and travelers with several drive-through food options, quick shopping, and grocery options.

As major retailers and businesses continue to bring traffic to areas of North Valdosta small business owners are beginning to see the impact on their businesses.

“I have seen an increase in business since they have been building in the surrounding area in the north side of town,” Wilson said. “That actually attracts more traffic, as people are driving by they see the sign outside and they want to know more about the business.”

Johnson said, “Small businesses can attach themselves to these anchor locations, a name like Aldi, Walmart, and Publix have always been for this particular location on the other side of the street. On this side, you get more of a retail, crossbreed multi-complex look when it comes to retail and small business.”

Residents said with the continued expansion of business, they would love to see more housing and dine-in restaurant options.

