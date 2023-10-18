We're Hiring Wednesday
Showers before the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wall to wall sunshine and pleasantly cool 60s and 70s covered #SGA Tuesday afternoon. Tonight another chilly one as lows drop into the low-mid 40s. Sunny and tad milder as highs rise into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. Very little fanfare through Thursday however sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and warmer mid 70s late afternoon.

Ahead of a cold front, showers move in after midnight into early Friday. For some a wet morning commute as a narrow line of showers quickly pushes east. By midday into early afternoon we’ll be drying out. This time not much of a cool down behind the front but the drier air settles in for the weekend into early next week. Still slightly below average with highs low-mid 70s and lows low-mid 50s.

Gradual warmup with late week showers