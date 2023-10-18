We're Hiring Wednesday
Showers before the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near perfect fall weather continued with abundant sunshine and pleasantly mild 70s Wednesday. Tonight another chilly one as lows drop into the upper 40s. Look for more sunshine with increasing clouds and milder mid-upper 70s tomorrow.

Rain chances gradually returns as a cold front slides east. Models indicate limited moisture with boundary therefore scattered showers will leave many without any measurable rainfall.

Behind the front rapid clearing through the afternoon as NW winds usher in much drier air. Not much of a cool down behind the front however beautiful fall weather extends through the weekend into the middle of next week. Highs hold in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

