Phoebe Putney’s legal team responds to wrongful death lawsuit filed by former Albany Tech president’s widow

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has filed a formal response to a civil complaint filed against them by the family of former Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker. That complaint seeks damages for Parker’s death.

Parker’s widow, Sandra Parker, filed a complaint in August 2023 claiming the “defendants negligently failed to properly monitor, manage, and treat Dr. Parker’s abnormal blood pressure during the cardiac ablation procedure.”

Dr. Parker was 69 at the time of his death. The suit claims that based on life expectancy data, Parker would have lived at least 12 more years if he had not died in Phoebe’s care. Parker’s legal team is seeking to recover medical, funeral, burial and pain and suffering damages in a trial by jury.

Read the full complaint below.

Phoebe responded to Parker’s complaint for damages stating in part, “Plaintiff’s (Sandra Parker) complaint fails to state a claim against Defendants upon which relief can be granted. To the extent as may be shown through discovery, defendants raise all those affirmative defenses set forth in (official Georgia codes) and none of those defenses are waived.”

They also stated, “Phoebe Putney Health System Inc. did not employ any nurse, physician, advanced practice provider, or other healthcare provider who provided medical care or treatment to Anthony Owens Parker.”

In Phoebe’s response, they listed 13 defenses as to why they are not liable for his death. They also responded to 59 points made in the original complaint.

Read the full response below.

Phoebe has fully responded to the allegations and agrees with Sandra Parker that the case should be tried by a jury, stating, “Defendants demand the aforesaid cause of action be tried by a jury of twelve.”

WALB will provide updates on this case as they become available.

