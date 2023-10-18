We're Hiring Wednesday
Man stabbed 11 times in Albany, suspect arrested

(Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested and charged after she reportedly stabbed a man 11 times, per an Albany police report.

Albany officers were called to Phoebe Putney around 8 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a stabbing victim after an incident in the 600 block of Jefferies Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they reported seeing a victim with 11 stab wounds to his upper body and chest.

Officers noted in the report that when speaking to the victim he was “slurring his speech and at times was not making sense.”

According to the report, the victim told police that before that stabbing happened, he was told that Sharon Williams heard from an unnamed person that the victim was accusing Williams of stealing his insurance card.

The victim said he went out to his porch and was drinking when Williams reportedly came up to him and began stabbing him with an unnamed object. The stabbing continued as the victim’s girlfriend was allegedly holding him down with a chair.

The victim claims all three had been previously drinking.

Police say that staff at Phoebe found that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to the Dougherty County Jail records, Williams was arrested on Tuesday on an aggravated assault-cutting tool charge. She is currently in jail awaiting trial.

