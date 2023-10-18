We're Hiring Wednesday
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A program formerly known as Section 8 is opening its application process for just three days. Making it easier for low-income families to find affordable housing.

The Department of Community Affairs has opened its Housing Choice Voucher Program for the first time since 2021. This means that more people who need help paying rent, including tenants and landlords, can get the help they need.

“The Housing Voucher Program is so greatly needed here in our city,” Dr. Ronnie Mathis, executive director of South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, said. “We’ve had an increase and an influx in the raising of rent to the point to where people’s salary is not enough to basically pay rent. So those vouchers are very much needed right now.”

To apply you can fill out a form from Tuesday, Oct. 17 until Friday, Oct. 20th at 11:59 p.m. You will need the names of everyone in your household, birthdays, social security numbers, assets you own, as well as how much money your household makes in a year.

To qualify for this program, your family’s total yearly income cannot exceed 50% of the median income for the county, and you must be a U.S. citizen or meet certain immigration status requirements.

The Department of Community Affairs Commissioner for Housing Assistance and Development explained, “Rent is often the biggest bill families in Georgia have to pay each month. With housing costs going up for everyone, the Housing Choice Voucher Program is super important. It helps thousands of people in Georgia find a stable place to live.”

DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program. If you get approved, assistance will be available as long as you need it and follow the program rules.

