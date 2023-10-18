Greater Valdosta United Way encourages community to participate in Text-To-Give Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW) has raised 33% of its million-dollar goal thanks to donor support in its 11-county service area.

So far, they say they have raised a good amount with the campaign starting not even a month ago, but they haven’t reached that goal completely. So, they need the community’s help on Text-To-Give Tuesday! The organization uses these funds to support education, health, and financial stability initiatives.

“This week is all about campaign awareness, trying to raise dollars, and encourage company’s and employees to participate in workplace campaign giving. Because a lot of people don’t have workplace giving campaigns or payroll deductions so we just want to make giving very simple. A way to support and just create new donors and connections across the region,” Michael Smith, CEO and president of Greater Valdosta United Way, said.

GVUW supports 22 different non-profits and helps fund 44 different programs. To donate, you can simply text GVUW1954 to 44321. There you can set up a one-time payment or monthly payments to help out non-profits in your community.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.