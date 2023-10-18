We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

GBI, Terrell Co. sheriff investigating double homicide in Bronwood

WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen is currently on the scene.
WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen is currently on the scene.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - Officials in Terrell County are actively investigating a double homicide in Bronwood.

According to sources, a man reportedly shot and killed his grandparents in their home.

Investigators with the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office were first on the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was later called in to investigate.

WALB is working to learn the names of the suspect and the victim. WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen is currently on the scene.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Road closures on Jefferson Street in Albany have sparked a ton of controversy.
Child’s death raises concerns about detour on Jefferson St. outside of Phoebe Memorial
Photo of the Monroe Street sign in Bainbridge.
GBI: Investigation underway after body found in Bainbridge

Latest News

To donate you can simply text GVUW1954 to 44321. There you can set up a one-time payment or...
Greater Valdosta United Way encourages community to participate in Text-To-Give Tuesday
DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DCA will use a lottery to randomly select 5,000 people to receive assistance through the program.
Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
The trail behind Albany State allows for biking and exercising. Now that it is complete, the...
Dougherty Co. Commission approves Albany downtown connector walking trail