GBI, Terrell Co. sheriff investigating double homicide in Bronwood

BRONWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - Officials in Terrell County are actively investigating a double homicide in Bronwood.

According to sources, a man reportedly shot and killed his grandparents in their home.

Investigators with the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office were first on the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was later called in to investigate.

WALB is working to learn the names of the suspect and the victim. WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen is currently on the scene.

