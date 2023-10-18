We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. Commission approves Albany downtown connector walking trail

By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - College students in Albany will soon have another way to access trails and local attractions in the area. This comes after the Dougherty County Commission approved the completion of the Albany State University Downtown Connector.

The trail behind Albany State University allows for biking and exercising. Now that it is complete, the county is already planning to extend the project.

Dougherty County Public Works Director Chuck Mathis brought the extension’s next steps before the commission.

“It would be from Albany State to Radium. We are working on an acquisition of properties and other things. It’s a more involved process because it goes through multiple properties,” said Mathis.

The commission has asked Mathis to provide them with a more detailed expansion plan before they consider it for approval.

