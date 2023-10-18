DCPD searching for suspect in string of convenience store burglaries

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

On Sunday, at the Quick Buy in the 3500 block of Sylvester Road, the suspect reportedly broke into the Quick Buy and committed several other burglaries, according to officials.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact DCPD at (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS to make an anonymous report and potentially receive a reward.

