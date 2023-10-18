We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Road closures on Jefferson Street in Albany have sparked a ton of controversy.
Child’s death raises concerns about detour on Jefferson St. outside of Phoebe Memorial
Photo of the Monroe Street sign in Bainbridge.
GBI: Investigation underway after body found in Bainbridge

Latest News

Valdosta- Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to reach out to them about there...
Valdosta business expansion helps growth for residents, small businesses
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed