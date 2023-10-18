City of Hahira notifies public of contamination in water

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Hahira are being warned about the quality of their drinking water. A recent water test showed a high level of a chemical compound that can be toxic with long-term exposure.

There are currently three wells in Hahira, two of them are active and one of them, well number three, currently has haloacetic acids.

According to a violation public notice, samples of water were taken from raw supply water, water immediately following treatment, water from storage tanks and water from the distribution system. According to Wiseman, the levels of the haloacetic acids are between 10-15% — which is just above the contamination level.

“We believe the source of the TOC from the Hahira well is actually coming from the Little River. There appears to be some influence from the surface water into the aquifer that’s allowing that TOC to be present,” said Senior Project Engineer of Carter & Sloop Engineering Alex Wiseman.

Well number three is located at the rear of the Hahira Industrial Park and currently is a part of the city’s water supply.

“TOC which is Total Organic Carbon in their source water and then that TOC reacts with the disinfection process to react the disinfection byproducts and that’s where the MCO Violation has been coming from,” Wiseman said.

City officials say this is just an advisory to let residents know that there is some level of contamination in the water supply.

The bottom line is for now, tap water is considered safe to drink, but people with compromised immune systems and pregnant women are advised to get guidance from their doctors.

“We are very aware of the issue and are working with our state and federal partners to draw those maximum contaminant issues down and address those,” said Hahira City Manager Jonathan Sumner.

The city of Hahira does have a Corrective Action Plan approved by the Environmental Protection Division that includes three phases.

The violation public notice states the city’s water system recently violated a drinking water standard.

“The city has multiple violations for disinfection byproducts. The city has been just over the limit on the range of 10-15% over the MCL values, and that’s what we’re trying to address just under the MCLs, so those violations go away; so we don’t have those anymore,” said Wiseman.

Currently, there is a temporary solution in place — allowing contractors to install spacers in the lower portion of the well. If this, along with options does not work, the city will have to drill another well in another part of the county, costing more than $5 million.

“If we can draw from a shallower depth, the hope is the haloacetic acids can be found in much lower contaminations, and that will allow us to preserve well number three and not have to drill another well in another location outside of town,” said Sumner.

“If for some reason our efforts on well number one and three don’t go as expected, our backup plan is we’re just going to drill a whole new well northeast of the county to try to find a water source without the TOC present,” said Wiseman.

Residents can stop by City Hall to pick up a copy of the notice.

