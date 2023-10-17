We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Group pushes to preserve southside Valdosta’s history

Some attribute businesses moving from the southside to when the overpass was built.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The southside of Valdosta used to be a lively mixed-race neighborhood apart of downtown Valdosta until the 1980s. Historians say that for nearly a century, the southside was one of the most economically viable neighborhoods in the city.

“I can remember as a child, often coming down with my parents to patronize various businesses in this neighborhood,” Alfred Willis, an architectural historian, said. “That loss is still very much felt by people in Valdosta, predominately African American people.”

Valdosta’s Southside is home to the Liberty Theatre, the focus of a lawsuit because of plans to tear it down. The Liberty Theatre was a product of the Jim Crow era. It was one of the first theatres of its kind in the southside neighborhood which catered primarily to African-American residents.

Group pushes to preserve Southside Historic Buildings.
Group pushes to preserve Southside Historic Buildings.(Source: Erica Miller, QUOLA)

In 2007, nearly 423 private and public buildings were registered on the National Historic Register as the Southside Historic District, including the Liberty Theater Building, which still stands after a structure fire in the 1990′s.

“This is not a throwaway block. There’s a lot of potential for this block if the right investments are made."

While the city has begun to make improvements for the southside, some residents are still hoping to see the once lively neighborhood filled with businesses, residents, and entertainment.

“It’s kind of sad because there are a lot of abandoned buildings that need to be built back up, but most of all our people leave here to take their business on the other side of the track,” Harvey Jones, a lifetime southside Valdosta resident, said. “This is not a throwaway block. There’s a lot of potential for this block if the right investments are made. "

Group pushes to preserve Southside Historic Buildings.
Group pushes to preserve Southside Historic Buildings.(Source: Erica Miller, QUOLA)

The Valdosta City Council plans to discuss a proposal and consulting contract for services to perform a Historic Resource Survey of the southside area of the city of Valdosta at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
1 dead, 1 charged in Coffee Co. ATV accident
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
The parade includes various schools, bands and cheerleaders. Each year there are new floats and...
ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country

Latest News

“This is not a throwaway block. There’s a lot of potential for this block if the right...
Group pushes to preserve southside Valdosta’s history
Road closures on Jefferson Street in Albany have sparked a ton of controversy.
Child’s death raises concerns about detour on Jefferson St. outside of Phoebe Memorial
Photo of stabbing suspect Uniquea Williams
APD: Suspect arrested after stabbing girlfriend’s sister
Southgate Subdivision
Albany Southgate residents pushback on Life Preparatory School in their neighborhood