Dougherty Co. police search for missing man with dementia

Photo of Terry Bishop.
Photo of Terry Bishop.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man who has dementia.

Terry Bishop, 77, was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 16, around 6:30 p.m., after he left his home on Branch Road to go to the bank around 10:30 a.m. and never returned.

Bishop is 6′2″, weighs around 234 pounds and is likely driving a black Mazada Tribute, GA tag: PZW6726.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

