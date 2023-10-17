We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. police locate missing man

Photo of Terry Bishop.
Photo of Terry Bishop.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) has located a previously missing man.

Terry Bishop, 77, was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 16, around 6:30 p.m., after he left his home on Branch Road to go to the bank around 10:30 a.m. and did not return.

Bishop was found safe in Perry, Florida, according to DCPD. Family members have been contacted and are on the way to bring him home.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Road closures on Jefferson Street in Albany have sparked a ton of controversy.
Child’s death raises concerns about detour on Jefferson St. outside of Phoebe Memorial
The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Timothy Favors
APD: Argument over woman leads to stabbing, Albany man arrested

Latest News

Photo of the Monroe Street sign in Bainbridge.
GBI: Investigation underway after body found in Bainbridge
Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director
Executive Director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo Chip Blalock highlights farmers economic growth
Cody Mitchell, Sunbelt Farm Manager and Zeke Chapman of Magnolia Loom
Exploring the Expo Day 1: Magnolia Loom Fresher Tee's
Sunbelt Ag Expo 2023
Hundreds arriving in Moultrie for 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo