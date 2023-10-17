Dougherty Co. police locate missing man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) has located a previously missing man.

Terry Bishop, 77, was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 16, around 6:30 p.m., after he left his home on Branch Road to go to the bank around 10:30 a.m. and did not return.

Bishop was found safe in Perry, Florida, according to DCPD. Family members have been contacted and are on the way to bring him home.

