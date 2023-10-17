Displaced veteran walks 30 miles to get a job through the Thomasville Goodwill Community Career Center

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville, there is a team community effort to try to help homeless people get off the streets and back to work. It’s a proactive effort between non-profits, the city government and faith leaders to help rebuild lives.

The Goodwill Community Career Center is a gem in the Thomasville community. People who are experiencing homelessness or those who are seeking jobs can take free courses and certifications to help them get back on their feet.

“The majority, yes, are displaced, or they have certain barriers that may be keeping them from getting employment. We help them to knock down those barriers, so they are able to get gainful employment,” said Marge Shaw, who works for career guidance for the training center.

The center works with The Thomasville Street Feed along with other churches and employers in the community. Their goal is to bridge gaps in the community and help.

“Thomasville utilities will waive all deposits if the Street Feeds involved, and even the DMV, the license department. If we bring a lease with our Street Feed name on it, they’ll allow it to be an address, now they can get an ID. Then they have no deposits for electric. All these little bridges that would otherwise be impassable, now are.” said Chad Taylor, coordinator of the Thomasville Street Feed.

The training center offers a variety of free courses and skills here, but one in particular that does need a little extra funding is the CNA certification.

“For the students that are taking the courses and would like to become certified, that would be an expense that they would have to bear on their own unless we find an organization that’s willing to cover the expense for the testing,” said Evelyn Pensgard, career navigator for the training center.

The program offers many benefits such as waving fees at the DDS to get a driver's license.

The expenses vary by course, some ranging from $10-20. While this may seem minimal, the non-profit says it’s a lot to those who are displaced and don’t have the funds.

“A lot of our students don’t have the money to cover those fees, so we’re always looking for scholarship opportunities within the community,” Pensgard said.

It’s the story of determination. A displaced Veteran embarked on a journey that took three days on foot to get a job in Thomas County. Brian Taylor walked 30 miles to get to The Thomasville Career Training Center.

“I got caught in a rainstorm, luckily, I had my tarp and there was a building on the side of the road that had a canopy. Then I got up the next morning and started walking again. I think I hit 12 miles that day, slept out in the woods, got ate up by mosquitos and ants and was miserable. The next day I walked about five miles, and I’d just had it,” said Brian Taylor, a veteran.

Brian was a veteran who went through a tough period in his life. He became displaced after the passing of his mother. After walking 30 of 44 miles from Valdosta to Thomasville, Brian says he was exhausted and finally stopped.

“I went to a little church and the guy gave me a ride to the Goodwill store,” Brian said.

Not only does the training center help displaced people in Thomasville, but it also helps displaced veterans, like Brian, who traveled days on foot to get here.

“Weekly, three times a week now, it’s a net that works, a network. And so, from that Street Feed comes the connections of job owners and people that have connections, and then we’ll send someone their way,” said Chad.

“We are able to work kind of as a connector. We put people with the resources and agencies that they need. We also work with several wonderful employers and staffing agencies like New Hire and Ambassador, and several employers throughout town that we’ve made connections with like Food Lion” Shaw said.

Brian is just one of the success stories of displaced people who come to the training center. He says his determination is what keeps him going.

“I don’t want to be a bum holding up a sign, I want to work. I’m just driven, I’m a man on a mission,” Brian said.

The Goodwill Training Center and the Thomasville Street Feed are just a couple of examples of what happens when a community comes together to help those in need.

The Thomasville Street Feed meets weekly on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday at the Jack Hadley Historical Imperial Hotel and the Motor Inn Carol Hill.

To be a scholarship donor, contact the Goodwill Career Center at (229) 262-3768.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.