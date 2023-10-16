We're Hiring Wednesday
Sunbelt Ag Expo opens Tuesday in Moultrie for 45th season

Exploring the Expo
Join WALB as we get a sneak peek of what's to come at the Ag Expo!
By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo is back at Spence Field in Moultrie for the 45th year.

This agricultural-based trade show has over 1,200 exhibitors with the latest in farming technology. Spence Field has a 100-acre show site and a 600-acre research farm. In the indoor and outdoor exhibit area, visitors will find every imaginable product or service a farm could ever need.

“We do what we do for you - the farmers, consumers, agribusiness community and all involved with Agriculture. So, come and join the fun and fellowship, then leave with a renewed sense of community and confidence in our future as the agriculture leaders of the world.” Executive Director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo Chip Blalock says

Click to download the 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo ‘Agriculture in Action’ (Adobe Acrobat or PDF Viewer required.)

There are things to do for the entire family, including kids. Visit the Sunbelt Ag Expo’s website for more details.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, WALB News 10 will be doing a live Ag Expo show at 12:30 p.m. On Oct. 18-19, there will be live Ag Expo shows at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 20, there will be a live Ag Expo show at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

