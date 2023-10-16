We're Hiring Wednesday
Power outages reported in Moultrie

By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages in Moultrie are affecting homes, a school and even preparation for the Ag Expo.

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard tells WALB that substation number 1 has extensive damage. Georgia Power and local EMC officials are working to repair the issue.

Officials hope to have power restored around 1 p.m.

The cause of the outage is a transmission issue in one of the substations, according to a statement from the city.

Charlie A. Gray Junior High School is the only school currently impacted by the outages. They reportedly fed students lunch and sent them home.

Phone lines are also down for the city at Moultrie offices.

WALB will update you when we confirm power has been restored.

