Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany kicks-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The holiday season is approaching-- which means the Marine Corps Logistics Base is Albany is kicking off their Toys for Tots Campaign. WALB explains how their success makes an impact on local children.

The Census Bureau states that 28.5 percent of families in Albany are below the poverty line. That is why the Marine Core Logistics Base is collecting donations until December 1st to give kids a nice Christmas.

“The program has grown to be a nationwide initiative. It’s about collecting new unwrapped toys and delivering them to less fortunate kids during the holidays. But more than that it’s about giving back to the community and making a difference,” said SSgt. Trebien Leonard Toys for Tots coordinator.

Captain Tasha Thomas is a Salvation Army Officer, and she has been able to see the growth of the campaign when the community pitches in.

“As a Salvation officer I’ve been serving in that role here in Albany, this is my second year in fact last year was my first year. It was a new opportunity for me because I hadn’t experienced a collaboration in the past, but just bringing hope to children and family with toy distribution is not foreign to me,” said Captain Tasha Thomas Salvation Army officer.

There is a reason for the season, but the campaign’s goal is to show empathy towards the less fortunate families.

“Toys for Tots is more than just a holiday toy drive, but it’s a testament of the generosity and compassion that our community is capable of. It’s an important opportunity for us to come together regardless of our background or affiliations and create a world where every child has a reason to smile during the holiday season,” said SSgt. Trebien Leonard Toys for Tots coordinator.

Albany’s Toys four Tots foundation hopes to collect at least 9,000 toys which topped last years record.

Donations are accepted between now through December 1st and there will be flyers and boxes posted throughout Albany.

“We are excited to be in a position to receive people and offer them hope. That’s what it means to me to be in a position to be able to offer that help to people again, who would not otherwise be able to,” said Captain Tasha Thomas Salvation Army officer.

The reason for the season is to be able to show empathy for the less fortunate children. The registration dates are the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 28 and Nov. 1-Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 304 W. 2nd Ave. in Albany.

To find out about donation locations you can find it here.

