We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.(Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An Oregon K-9 has a brand new look and some extra protection thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles in photos posted to Facebook. The equipment was bought with the help of a donation from Sandee Horton-Keet and Bobby Keet of Eagle Creek.

The Keets got to meet Valk and her handler when they donated the gear.

The sheriff’s office says the gear will help protect Valk while she’s searching through dense bushes and overgrown areas. It will also help protect her from weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
1 dead, 1 charged in Coffee Co. ATV accident
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
The parade includes various schools, bands and cheerleaders. Each year there are new floats and...
ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
Missing Columbus children
Two abducted children in Columbus found safe in south Ga.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
Two packages of Reese's candy featuring a sweepstakes ad are shown in Ann Arbor, MI., on...
Reese’s $25,000 promotion may violate sweepstakes laws