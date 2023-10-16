Gradual warmup with late week showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cool nights are on tap as lows drop into the 40s. Tonight’s low-mid 40s will be the coolest since early May. Clouds clear for abundant sunshine and highs upper 60s tomorrow. Expect plenty of sunshine and a gradual warm-up as highs top mid 70s later in the week.

This rather benign weather pattern continues until a cold front pushes into the region Thursday into Friday. Still dry with increasing clouds late Thursday. After midnight rain returns with scattered showers and isolated storms into Friday. The front quickly passes ushering in another plunge of drier air just in time for the weekend.

Look for fine fall weather with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday into early next week.

