We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Gradual warmup with late week showers

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cool nights are on tap as lows drop into the 40s. Tonight’s low-mid 40s will be the coolest since early May. Clouds clear for abundant sunshine and highs upper 60s tomorrow. Expect plenty of sunshine and a gradual warm-up as highs top mid 70s later in the week.

This rather benign weather pattern continues until a cold front pushes into the region Thursday into Friday. Still dry with increasing clouds late Thursday. After midnight rain returns with scattered showers and isolated storms into Friday. The front quickly passes ushering in another plunge of drier air just in time for the weekend.

Look for fine fall weather with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
1 dead, 1 charged in Coffee Co. ATV accident
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
The parade includes various schools, bands and cheerleaders. Each year there are new floats and...
ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Oct 16
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
Drier air returns for the weekend